OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Tops $540,303.57

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $540,303.57 and approximately $100,432.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00233433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00103974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.