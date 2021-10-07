Ontology Price Tops $0.94 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $826.23 million and $160.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00114134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.04 or 0.00443664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027414 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00038187 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

