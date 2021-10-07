OpenOcean Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $55.86 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00095966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,302.72 or 0.99897756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.08 or 0.06591601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

