Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OPNT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

