Opium Price Hits $2.43 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Opium has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $117.10 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00095027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.83 or 1.00319749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.21 or 0.06615863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.