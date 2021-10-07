Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Shares of WSM opened at $166.86 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,690 shares of company stock worth $9,972,734. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

