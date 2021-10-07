OptiToken Achieves Market Cap of $167,457.94 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $167,457.94 and approximately $6,544.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptiToken has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.65 or 0.99610385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.50 or 0.06593446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 30,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

