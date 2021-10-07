Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $14,573,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 247,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. The firm has a market cap of $253.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

