Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 116,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,055,510 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Several analysts have commented on ORC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 702,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,809,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 289,506 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

