OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 43,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,802,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

OGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.