OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 43,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,802,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
OGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.