ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $17.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

