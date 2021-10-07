Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $524,027.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00094943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,948.27 or 1.00097350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.28 or 0.06527936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.