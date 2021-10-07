Origin Protocol Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $313.94 million and approximately $44.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

