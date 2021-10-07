Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $857,042.95 and $61,552.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00110126 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00022242 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002455 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.