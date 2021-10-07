Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.37 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $258.55 million and $11.37 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00015401 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00231523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,995,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.