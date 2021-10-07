Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 32,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,554. The company has a market cap of $823.29 million and a P/E ratio of -33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.