Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 231,554 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.18 million and a P/E ratio of -33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,142 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

