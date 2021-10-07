Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 87,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $167,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.