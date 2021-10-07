Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,418,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

OVV stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

