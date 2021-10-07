Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.78% of Owens & Minor worth $152,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 113,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

