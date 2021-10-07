OWNDATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $568,040.44 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $568,040.44 and $9.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00572192 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.84 or 0.01186427 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

