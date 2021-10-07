Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and $201,334.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,942.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.22 or 0.06664896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00332396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.01135182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00100427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.66 or 0.00516581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00351280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.96 or 0.00329912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005394 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,523,644 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars.

