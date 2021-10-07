Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

