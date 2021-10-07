Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111,285 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.28% of Oxford Industries worth $288,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

