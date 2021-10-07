Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,275.71

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,275.71 ($29.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,215 ($28.94), with a volume of 57,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,484.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,275.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders acquired 929 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,702 in the last quarter.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.