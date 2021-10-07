P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)’s share price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.50. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63.

About P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.