PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0073 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $113.67 million and $988,964.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,516,217,429 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

