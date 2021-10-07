Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 27.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

