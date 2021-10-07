Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 64,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,149,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $7,146,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

