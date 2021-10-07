PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTC MPGPY remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Thursday. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

