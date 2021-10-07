PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 245,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,379 shares.The stock last traded at $46.11 and had previously closed at $45.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
