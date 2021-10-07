PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 245,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,379 shares.The stock last traded at $46.11 and had previously closed at $45.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

