PAID Network Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $43.22 million and approximately $275,672.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

