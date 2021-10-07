Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $118,215.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00.
Shares of PLMR stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
