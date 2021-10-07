Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s current price.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 15.66 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £301.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.50.

In related news, insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

