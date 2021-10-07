Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.00. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

