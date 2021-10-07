Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Cap Reaches $34,430.21

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $34,430.21 and approximately $1,919.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00227831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00103647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

