Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.47

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.47 and traded as low as $30.71. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 5,125 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.