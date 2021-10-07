Pangolin (PNG) One Day Volume Hits $2.55 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $29.16 million and $2.55 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00062090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,787.64 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.79 or 0.06482509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

