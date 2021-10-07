PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.57% of PAR Technology worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PAR Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $63.62 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

