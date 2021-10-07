Parachute Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,049.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $85,049.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

