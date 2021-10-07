Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

PH stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.76. The company had a trading volume of 831,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

