ParkinGo 1-Day Volume Tops $622.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.46 million and $622.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,905.68 or 1.00064870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005035 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.32 or 0.00535203 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004768 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

