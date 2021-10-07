ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0735 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $738.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,199.91 or 1.00058650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 137.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00056160 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.59 or 0.00534605 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004808 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

