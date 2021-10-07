Particl Trading Down 10.8% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Particl has a total market cap of $33.83 million and $12,335.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00005390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.76 or 0.00376198 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,611,345 coins and its circulating supply is 11,586,820 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

