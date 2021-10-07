Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as low as C$8.48. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 527,437 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSI. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

