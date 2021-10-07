Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

