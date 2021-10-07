Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20.

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 11.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

