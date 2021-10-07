Pawtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147,881.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $147,881.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.65 or 0.99610385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.50 or 0.06593446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

