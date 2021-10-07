PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of PayPal worth $5,445,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.97. 40,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.62. The company has a market cap of $313.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

