PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of PBF Energy worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE:PBF opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

